7 Best Brightening Masks for Glowing & Radiant Skin

Does your skin need a little pick me up? Brightening facial masks can help with dark spots, hyperpigmentation, dryness, and dullness. It’s time to come out of hiding from the cold winter months and give your skin a fresh radiant glow!

Even if you don’t spend a lot of time in the sun and wear sunscreen, most of us have pesky sun spots or spots of hyperpigmentation caused by inflammation, skin injuries, and acne. The ingredients in brightening masks help to even out the skin tone, fade discoloration and give your skin a boost!

After doing some research on popular beauty retailers websites we narrowed the list down. These brightening masks had the BEST reviews!

Next Mask Monday or relaxing self-care night, give these brightening masks a try!

1. Derma-E Vitamin C Instant Radiance Citrus Facial Peel $23.95

This peel leaves your skin baby soft and instantly improves the appearance of discoloration, dark spots, and an uneven skin tone. It is formulated with glycolic acid, lactic acid, and the potent antioxidant Vitamin C. Glycolic acid helps safely & effectively remove dead surface skin cells.

More Details

-100% Vegan

-Cruelty-free

-Soy-free

2. Tatcha The Violet-C Radiance Mask $68.00

An effective creamy anti-aging mask with TWO types of Vitamin C & AHAs from seven different fruits. This product is also packed with Japanese beautyberry. Not only is this mask anti-aging but it also reveals smoother, softer, and a more even skin tone.

More Details

-Tatcha gives back! Every Tatcha purchase supports girls’ education around the world.

-For all skin types

-Cruelty-free

3. Olay Glow Boost Mask with White Charcoal $5.38

This convenient on-the-go design is mess-free. Perfect for anyone who hates to clean up but loves to mask. The mask is formulated with Kaolin clay that micro-exfoliates the skin. Black Charcoal is used to draw out gunk from the pores and leaves skin soft and smooth.

More Details

-For all skin types

4. Kiehl’s Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask $45

Visibly brightens dull, fatigued skin giving your skin a refreshed glow. Formulated with Turmeric & Cranberry seeds. Turmeric is known to reduce inflammation. This mas is easy to apply and gets tight as it dries.

More Details

-For all skin types

-Recyclable packaging

-Paraben-free

5.Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial 25% AHA + 2% BHA Mask $80.00

An effective and gentle mask that exfoliates the pore lining and gets rid of built-up dead skin cells. This product contains glycolic, tartaric, lactic, citric, and salicylic acids. Drunk Elephant calls this the “dream team” of acids. There are also other soothing antioxidants to give the skin an instant vibrant and smooth texture.

More Details

-For all skin types

-Vegan

-Cruelty-free

6. ACURE Brightening Face Mask $9.94

A detoxifying face mask with skin-benefiting vitamins, Omega 3s, Moroccan argan extract, and chlorella. It is gentle and does not typically cause a burning sensation.

More Details

-100% Vegan

-Cruelty-free

7. Mario Badescu Whitening Mask $24.00

This mask is packed with antioxidants that work to reduce the appearance of discoloration & dehydration giving you a radiant, smoother glow! Great for getting rid of dull skin and acne scars. This mask can be used 2-3 times per week.

More Details

-For all skin types