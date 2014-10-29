Facebook Pixel
mirandakariba86
Q: 

Is acne very bad?

By January 23, 2020 - 2:24am
 
If I have problems with my skin, where should I go? What should I do?

SusanC
Hello mirandakariba86

Thank you for writing.

You can ask your pharmacist for some options at your local store. Depending on your skin type (oily/dry/combination) you can try products tailored to your needs. A natural product like tea tree oil can help.

If this doesn't for you, you can talk to a dermatologist.

In the meantime, make sure you clean your skin very well at night before going to bed.

Best,
Susan

January 23, 2020 - 2:29pm

Acne

Rosa Cabrera RN
