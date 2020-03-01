Improved5975 Health
My boyfriend wants to try out ExtenZe plus the 5 day supply. I’m a little afraid cause I’m seeing a lot of bad and good reviews, is this safe for him to try ?
Hello, kmahabir123. Thank you for posting.
ExtenZe claims to reduce the symptoms of erectile dysfunction and improve sexual function as the ingredients make their way through your body. But there’s no reliable evidence that ExtenZe or any related supplements work at all. According to Healthline, they might even have the opposite effect. Undeclared ingredients may be harmful and interact with your body and other medications. Always talk to a doctor first before trying any of these kinds of supplements.
best,
March 1, 2020 - 8:20pm
