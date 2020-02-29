Facebook Pixel
Health groups are an interest how are they found, joined not sure where they're listed to choose from to join?

By February 29, 2020 - 2:18pm
 
Hello, careall! Thank you for posting.

Are you talking about joining groups on EmpowHer? If so, the link for groups/communities is here:
https://www.empowher.com/groups
Copy/paste the link.

best,
Helena

February 29, 2020 - 6:51pm

