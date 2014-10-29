Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Is Rose oil only for diffuser

By Anonymous May 7, 2020 - 3:29pm
 
SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing!

Rose oil is great for the skin as a moisturiser and drops can be added to bath water for additional benefits.

Rose oil should be massaged into the skin and is also known for stress relief, pain relief and may even work against bacterial infections.

You can also add drops to your shampoo and/or hair conditioner to guard against dryness but be careful to avoid the roots as it may cause too much oil buildup there.

It's beautiful scent is also a big bonus!

Best,
Susan

May 7, 2020 - 3:59pm

