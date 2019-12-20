These days, you won’t be hearing about taking pain killers or treatment for your health conditions anymore. Instead, you will be hearing a lot of “mediate, exercise, and eat healthily”. Why? Because these days, healthcare professionals are shifting their focus to a more holistic approach for treating illnesses.

And, the business landscape couldn’t be any more promising for healthcare innovative companies. They are young, hot, and all eyes are on them as their solutions appeal to health systems. But why modern healthcare startups have a different approach to how illnesses can be treated?

Mental health

Mental health issues have been a taboo topic for a very long time until just a few years ago. People suffering from mental health conditions, like anxiety or depression, used to feel ashamed about their struggle and worried that their peers might judge them if they would open up about it. However, these days, everybody talks openly about mental health issues and about the best ways to treat them.

And, with the wellness industry rising, there are a number of startups investing in holistic treatments for conditions like depression and anxiety. Let’s take, for example, mindfulness apps that help us combine mindfulness meditation with breathing exercises to deal with poor mental states and negative moods. Brands like meditation apps Headspace or calm are gaining momentum these days as people are looking for better ways to de-stress without taking medication anymore.

According to data, over the last five years, the number of adults and children from the US who meditate has increased significantly and continues to do so.

Pain management

We have all felt pain at some point in our lives whether it was a back pain or a terrible headache. And, while years ago it was ok to start searching in your pain killer stock for a pill that will take the pain away, now it is recommended to try to manage pain with alternative solutions that aren’t damaging for your health.

CBD oil- One popular pain management solution these days is CBD oil. Using nanotechnology, today’s modern startups create “water-soluble CBD” which enters the bloodstream faster and produces an active effect which helps with pain relief.

Yoga- Yoga is another great holistic method to treat not only mental health conditions but also to deal with physical pain. And, data shows that adults between the ages of 18 and 44 are more interested in practicing yoga than their older peers. There are certain yoga poses that can help reduce the effects of chronic pain and muscle stiffness and joint pain. Moreover, it can improve flexibility. And, make no mistake, there are thousands of yoga mobile apps that can help you take yoga classes straight to your home.

Chiropractic care- Another holistic approach to pain management is chiropractic care. Spinal manipulation or mobilization, which are both the principles behind chiropractic practice, are an effective treatment for pain management in adults suffering from acute or chronic back pain, migraine, and cervicogenic headaches.

The modern healthcare landscape looks very promising for the future thanks to technology and modern startups that are bringing innovation in how we treat illnesses.