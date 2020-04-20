Itchy, Irritated Eyelids & How EyelidSAFE Can Help

“Stop itching your eyes!” We know, but for someone with eyelid dermatitis, this can be hard to stop. Sometimes we don’t know what is causing this pesky irritation and drive ourselves crazy trying to find the cause.

Eyelid dermatitis is a condition that causes the eyelids to become red, itchy, bumpy, and inflamed. It is caused when the skin comes in contact with a harmful substance. It could be caused by an allergen and/or ingredient(s).1

Eyelids can be extremely sensitive because the skin is so thin. It is important to note that eyelid dermatitis can occur on one side or both.

Common Culprits of Eyelid Dermatitis

• Nails: Acrylic nails & nail lacquers. The glues/adhesives used can also cause eyelid dermatitis.

• Metals: Can be found in eyebrow pencils, eyelash curlers, eyeshadows

• Soaps & Detergents

• Acids & Alkalis

Most people touch their faces & rub their eyes multiple times a day without even realizing it. The rash could be coming from other products that are not directly applied to the eyelids such as eyeshadow and mascara. Who knew so many different things could be the cause of eyelid dermatitis?

If you notice your eyelids are reacting to a certain product, it should be discontinued.

“By knowing exactly what’s actually causing the rash on your eyelids will help you treat it as best as possible.” 2

If you cannot identify the triggers such as certain cosmetics, you should visit a dermatologist. A dermatologist can help narrow down the search, properly diagnose you, and come up with a treatment plan.

Patch Testing: Narrowing Down the Search

Patch testing is done at a dermatologist's office. They will typically test potential allergens on the patient’s back. The patient will wear the patch for a couple of days and then will return to the dermatologists' office to have it examined. The dermatologist will look for reactions and see what allergen caused that irritation.

Your dermatologist will give you a list of ingredients that you are allergic to. Reading ingredient labels can be confusing and time-consuming. SkinSAFE is an excellent resource for people with dermatitis.

If you have a list of allergens, you can email ]]>mypac@skinsafeproducts.com ]]> and someone from the SkinSAFE team will generate a personal allergy code (PAC). Once this is entered into your account, you have to option to exclude products that contain your specific allergens.

How can the EyelidSafe badge help?

EyelidSAFEis the stamp of approval used by SkinSAFE.

For someone who has not had patch testing done at the dermatologists' office, this can be the best place to start to get uncomfortable eyelid dermatitis under control. EyelidSAFE excludes common allergens that cause eyelid irritation.

If a product is rated as EyelidSAFE, the product is free of:

• Common fragrances

• Preservatives

• Soap & glue ingredients that cause eyelid dermatitis

• Gold

• Thimerosal

• Soaps related to Cocamidopropyl betaine

• Glue/adhesives like shellac or acrylate monomers.

Creating an account with SkinSAFE is FREE and can also be used to avoid other ingredients and find products free of the top common allergens.