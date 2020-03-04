Coronavirus Causing Hand Sanitizer Shortage: Where Can I Find It?

Pretty much the whole world is aware of the coronavirus COVID-19. If you don’t – No, it is not caused by consuming Corona beer. It has been defined as the flu on steroids. Still, a lot is unknown. We don’t have a vaccine yet although Inovio Pharmaceuticals said it’s accelerating the timeline for the development of a vaccine to treat the coronavirus and expects to start human trials in the US next month.

Covid-19 has spread all over the world and people are doing everything to prevent the spreading of this virus. Because of that hand sanitizers are running out of supply and if available the prices are marked up significantly.

How to prevent the spread of germs1:

-Proper hand-washing

-Routine cleaning of touched surfaces such as light switches, computer keyboards, doorknobs, sinks, and tables, to name a few.

-Staying home if sick

-Limiting travel

How to properly use hand sanitizer1

Do NOT use hand sanitizer if hands are visibly dirty.

1. Apply product onto hands. Use enough to cover all surfaces

2. Rub hands together for about 20 SECONDS. Rub them until hands feel dry

3. Do not rinse or wipe hands before it is dry

The Center for Disease Control & Prevention suggests making to ensure bathrooms are supplied adequately with soap, water, and drying materials for visitors and staff. Also making hand sanitizer in visible places.

They also suggest it is safest to use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol1.

It is important to remember when you are unable to find disinfecting or sanitizing wipes, anything that can remove germs from surfaces is also beneficial on limiting the exposure to humans of viral pathogens. If using sanitizing wipes make sure to fold cloths after each wipe to ensure that the side of the cloths is interacting with the surface to be cleaned is fresh.

Some wipes come with surface-acting cleansers (surfactants) that are found in hand soaps, body washes, and shampoos to name a few. The surface-acting agents act to lift and remove dirt and germs from surfaces and have been found to be more effective than water alone.

Hand sanitizers on Amazon:

Assured Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Moisturizers

-Effectively kills 99.99% of germs without soap or water

-Enriched with moisturizers, vitamin E, and aloe

-Gentle on the skin

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel

-Kills most germs

-Enriched with 4 nourishing skin-conditioning agents

Germ-X Hand Sanitizer, Aloe

-Kills 99.99% of many common harmful germs and bacteria

-Moisturizing with Vitamin E

-Refreshing Aloe fragrance

Dettol Sanitizer

-Rinse-free

-Non-sticky

PURELL Jelly Wrap Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel

-Great for on-the-go and can fit in pocket or purse

-Stock up for the whole family

-Kills most germs

The Center for Biocide Chemistries2 have a list of approved of the most effective surface cleaners to use:

Clorox Healthcare Bleach Germicidal Cleaner Spray

-One-step

-Broad spectrum efficacy against 40 microorganisms

-Fast acting cleaner

Clorox 4-in-1 Disinfectant Sanitizer

-Disinfects hard surfaces

-Sanitizes the air to kill odor-causing airborne bacteria

Clorox Healthcare Fuzion Cleaner Disinfectant

-Contains bleach

-Low odor

-Highly effective disinfectant

-Leaves little to no residue