Best Selling Goop Candle: This Smells Like My Vagina

By HERWriter
 
This Candle Smells Like My Vagina

Yes, you read that correctly. Gwyneth Paltrow via Goop is selling a candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina.”

Goop, a brand created by Gwyneth Paltrow, sells all types of health and beauty products but this has been one of the most purchased products. Even selling out, but recently it has been restocked.

So, does this candle actually smell like a vagina? NO, it’s just the name but we were all wondering the same thing. This seductive candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed. According to their website.1

The name came from a joke between a perfumer, Douglas Little, and Gwyneth. She says, “We sit on the floor and geek out on fragrance.” While working on a fragrance, she blurted out, “Uhhh…this smells like my vagina.”2 From there it turned out to be her best-selling candle.

For candle lovers, curious candle buyers, or someone looking for a gift for their BFF this might be the candle for you. Or if you just love the aesthetic of the minimalistic candle jar and the name, give it a try! It’s definitely unique and hilarious.

This Candle Smells Like My Vagina

