My Homebody Lifestyle: Comfortable Finds for Staying at Home

I have always been a homebody. I prefer a night in indulging in self-care instead of hitting the town. Don’t get me wrong, I love to socialize but in small amounts. Hi, social anxiety.

I have also been working from home for five years and like to think I have perfected the homebody lifestyle. It’s all about comfort and self-care.

Quarantine, social distancing, isolation, whatever you want to call it, has not been that different for me. A little bit has changed and trust me, I wish this wasn’t the situation. I miss going to the gym, hanging out with friends, shopping, going out to eat…the simple things.

One of the biggest things that has helped me stay sane over the years and during social distancing has been to keep a routine. Even if it’s just little things, I mentally plan my day out. Even if it’s simple things like morning coffee, home workouts, puzzle time, and reading.

Over the years I’ve done the buy and try method and have been very pleased with a lot of purchases. Others not so much! The products below are some of my all-time favorites that have gotten me through living the homebody lifestyle.

1. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Women’s So-Cal Cardigan

I LIVE in this. Seriously. I have three different colors and consider them “investment” pieces. I would rather have one of these than a new pair of booties or dress.

This is one of those clothing items that can also be paired with your favorite leggings or jeans if you are venturing out of the house. I wear this pretty much on every flight.

I am sensitive to a lot of fabrics but this one feels so soft and does not make me feel itchy.

2. Essie Gel Couture

Essie Gel Couture Topcoat

Pre-quarantine I had acrylics. I loved to treat myself to a manicure every three weeks. Unfortunately, I had to take them off myself. It took me many Youtube tutorials and hours to take them off. It was horrible.

This Essie Gel Couture has been one of my favorite items. You don’t need a lamp and the gel lasts so long without chipping. It is thicker than regular polish and stays on pretty well.

Painting my nails is a soothing way to kill time. I turn on my favorite Spotify playlist and put my phone down. I also feel like a teenager again, in my room painting my nails while grounded.

3. COZY Lounge Sets

I think of loungewear as “work attire”. My loungewear collection is the most important part of my wardrobe. I used to invest in dresses and shoes that I would only wear a couple of times and then realized for me, it’s more important to splurge on loungewear since I wear it every day.

I love baggy styles. I can’t stand anything tight for lounging around the house. It’s not nearly as comfortable and I feel like certain parts of my body are suffocating.

Free People Cozy Cool Girl Lounge T-Shirt

Socialite Waffle Knit Wide Leg Lounge Pants

Socialite Waffle Knit Pullover

Project Social Anything Goes Sweatpants

Project Social Anything Goes Sweatshirt

4. Minnetonka Mule Slippers

A good ol’ pair of house slippers! I wear these all year round. The pair I have are worn down but I refuse to get rid of them because they are so comfortable and have been my favorite pair of slippers ever.

I can’t do the open toe slippers because my toes get so cold. I love how I can slip these on when it’s cold in the morning or take my dog outside. They are a staple in my closet.

5. Anthropologie Home Peeping Pet Mug

Coffee tastes better in a fun mug. There is no science to back up that claim but I feel like it’s true. Coffee gets me out of bed in the morning. I even think about coffee before I go to sleep. I get excited to wake up the next day. (The small things!)

Anthropologie makes the CUTEST mugs, along with other home décor items. This mug is perfect for any dog lover. There’s a cute little pup waiting at the bottom.

6. Derma-E Vitamin C Instant Radiance Citrus Peel

I found this mask one day when I was procrastinating in Ulta. I had a bunch of stuff to do that day but justified going to Ulta and finding a few goodies to make myself feel better. I was looking for a mask so later that night I could just sit back in the tub and relax while treating my dull skin.

I was very surprised by this mask. I had never tried any Derma-E products before and hadn’t seen this mask pop up on influencer’s social media feeds or Facebook ads. Let’s be honest, Facebook knows us very well!

I took a leap of faith and WOW! My skin had never felt so soft and bright. My husband even commented on my skin looking so good without knowing I had just done a mask. I went on a rant on my Instagram story about how much I love this product. That was my 10-second beauty blogger career.

7. Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser

I LOVE my oil diffuser. It freshens up my work/living space and seems to clear and waken up my mind. I use lavender or eucalyptus essential oils. There are so many different oils but those ones soothe my mood the best.

8. Herschel Supply Co. Fifteen Belt Bag

I recommend this product for a homebody because it comes in handy when I need to run out for a short errand. I quickly strap this on and throw my phone in and I’m out the door. It’s lightweight and perfect for taking my dog for a walk or going to the grocery store.

9. Mario Badescu Lip Balm, Rose

I am somewhat addicted to lip balm. I live in the dry Utah climate and my skin and lips are always so dry. I keep a tube of lip balm everywhere. In each room, in my car, in my purse.

Mario Badescu makes some of my favorite skincare products. This lip balm is gentle and has a subtle rose scent. It also provides a little bit of shine!

10. Pure Silk 6-Pack Skinny Hair Ties

My homebody lifestyle is all about keeping my hair out of my face and off my neck.

I was a bit skeptical when I first tried these since scrunchie type hair ties usually don’t hold my thick hair very well. I was shocked by how well these held my pony in place! They are super gentle on the hair and I love the way they look. I get a lot of compliments over Facetime and Snapchat!

Kitsch Hematite XL Snap Clips

These clips are also a bonus for creating my perfect homebody hairstyle!

