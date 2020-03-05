5 Budget-Friendly Face Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin

“Wow, your skin looks amazing!” Best compliment EVER right? Is there anything better than silky-smooth, flawless skin?

With thousands of skincare brands out there and even more products all ranging from different ingredients and prices, how is anyone supposed to know which product is right for them? Yes, there is such a thing as too many options!

With sensitive skin, there is a lot of buying and trying only to be left with breakouts and irritated skin instead of glowing, flawless skin. We panic and think that more expensive products will clear our skin of imperfections or we depend on the packaging that claims, “Dermatologist tested”, “Organic”, “For Sensitive Skin”, “Luxury Skincare”.

Every day on social media influencers say, “Oh my God you guys, I am obsessed with this moisturizer! It is hypoallergenic and is AH-MAZE-ING for sensitive skin. I also love that it has all organic, natural, and clean ingredients.” But is it actually safe and a must-have for people with super sensitive skin? A lot of the time it takes some more researching on your own.

We make our decisions based on reviews, suggestions, advertisements, celebrity favorites, ingredients, price points, and yes even packaging. To make this even more confusing, personal skin types and results we are looking for also come into our decision making. Different ingredients target different skincare needs.

A few examples include:

Retinol: Great for boosting the amount of collagen, plumping the skin, and smoothing fine lines and wrinkles.

Glycolic Acid: Effective exfoliator and brightens the skin.

Salicylic Acid: Used for the treatment of acne by shedding the outer layer of the skin.

Splurging on high-end skincare products is something we have all probably done at least once! Maybe feeling regretful after. Lots even have there one to two skincare products they splurge on because they swear by them. That is totally fine! But for the budget-conscious consumer with sensitive skin, there is still hope in finding the perfect skincare product for you.

MYTH: More expensive skincare products are better and have better ingredients.

TRUTH: Most ingredients inexpensive skincare products are similar to those that can be found at the drugstore. The smells are probably different and of course, the packaging is usually more appealing for luxury brands but it comes down to how much are you willing to shell out?

Thought for the day: No one can tell what brand you are wearing on your face.

We compiled a list of the best budget-friendly moisturizers that can be found at the local drugstore or on Amazon. We created this list by using SkinSAFE as a resource.

SkinSAFE rates products based on how free they are of the top common allergens. A Top Free product excludes the top most common allergens, which produces fewer allergic reactions than other products and is gentler to your skin. It is tied to real research data from the Mayo Clinic and is collected from thousands of skin allergy sufferers.

Top Free Budget-Friendly Face Moisturizers:

1.Cetaphil Daily Hydrating Lotion with Hyaluronic Acid $12.43

This is a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer. It also contains hyaluronic acid that provides hydration, tightens & smooths skin, and contains humectants that draw moisture in. This product is also fragrance-free. It is ideal for combination to dry skin.

2. The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA $12.01

The Ordinary is known for its high-quality products at an affordable price. Natural Moisturizing Factors keep the outer layer of the skin hydrated and protected. This product contains hyaluronic acid as well which is a bonus. But is it cruelty-free? YES! Also, vegan and gluten-free.

3.Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Face Gel Moisturizer $15.63

An oil-free, water-based moisturizer that keeps skin moisturized all day without making your skin greasy. It contains hyaluronic acid and absorbs 1,000 times its weight in water. It is amazing for someone with dry, flakey skin due to a dry climate or winter months.

4.Vanicream Moisturizing Cream $12.17

For people with very sensitive skin, this is the number one favorite on SkinSAFE. It can be used on the face, body, hands, and feet. It helps soothe irritated skin while also providing adequate moisture. Vanicream is known for formulating skincare products for people with particularly sensitive skin by using gentle ingredients and a minimal number of ingredients.

5. La Roche-Posay Toleraine Double Repair Face Moisturizer $19.99

A little on the pricier side but it’s still a great deal compared to a $100 boutique moisturizer. This moisturizer is oil-free and is formulated with a mix of powerful antioxidants and niacinamide. La Roche-Posay makes a lot of Top Allergen Free products that rank high in SkinSAFE and some have been “favorited” the most out of any product in the SkinSAFE database.

If you know your allergens and/or have had patch testing done, SkinSAFE has a feature to generate a personal allergy-code. You can enter this code into your profile and can filter out products that exclude the specific ingredients you are allergic to.