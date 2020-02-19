My Healthy Hair Routine Made My Head Stink

I’m constantly being asked about my hair care routine. My hair is healthy, shiny, strong and grows like a weed. The truth is, I’m weird about my hair. After a traumatizing haircut in high school when I had my long, deadlocks chopped, I was determined to have the healthiest hair I possibly could. My tips come from years and years of personal research on the topic.

Unfortunately for me, my hair care journey earning me gorgeous, fast-growing hair also fostered the perfect environment for something called “smelly hair syndrome.” This meant that one day in January 2020, I opened the new decade with sulfur-smelling wet hair, because fungus or mildew had grown on my scalp.

Yes. This actually happens. As someone who doesn’t really get embarrassed, that was a painfully embarrassing sentence to write.

Without further ado, here’s how you can avoid hair that smells like a wet dog, or fix it, and move forward better informed on how to navigate your healthy hair journey.

First, let’s talk about hair type. I have fine to thick hair, and a lot of it. My hair is also very naturally straight. Some of these tips will apply to all hair types, but not every single tip will apply to you! If you have thick hair or a lot of hair, then you especially want to be careful about how often you let it air dry. We get to why that matters later.

How often you wash your hair matters. I wash mine *ahem* one to two times a week… I use dry shampoo on the days leading up to my next hair wash. While this is a great way to keep your hair hydrated and healthy, as well as needless washing over time, it also causes dandruff buildup (which is part of the equation creating smelly hair syndrome). If you struggle with dandruff, I recommend adding these tips into your routine not only because they help with dandruff too, but because dandruff could be the first step in the direction of mildewy hair.

As of now, every other wash I use a deep cleansing shampoo with either Himalayan charcoal or coal tar. This helps with dandruff as well as killing whatever bacteria you have growing on your head. Amazon has a great shampoo with coal tar for $4.