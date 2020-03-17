Ulta Beauty Steals: 21 Days of Beauty





Disclosure:This article contains affiliate links. If you decide to use these links, thank you so much for your support! We recommend these products because the products and/or brands are helpful and trustworthy.

*BRB Currently adding these to my cart.*

Ulta Beauty has some of their most popular and best-reviewed products on their 21 Days of Beauty sale from March 15th-April 4th, 2020. Selected products are 30%-50% off, which only happens twice a year! It’s time to try new products or stock up on your must-haves.

It feels like most everything is shut down globally due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But online shopping is not one of them. Halleluja! Most of these finds are exclusively sold online so don’t worry about missing any of the fun.

Indulging in skincare is a form of self-care but can also help pass time during social distancing. Hello, face masks, waxing, nail painting, and spa nights!

The daily beauty steals only last for one day so make sure to act fast! In addition to the daily beauty steals, they also have weekly hot buys that are typically 30% off!

Tuesday March 17

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

Say hello to skin that looks and feels younger and looks plumper. Collagen is everything in skincare. This cream firms, smooths, and hydrates the skin for the ultimate wrinkle-smoothing treatment. Elastin is found in collagen and helps to provide strength and firmness to the skin.

This product is not tested on animals.

Regularly: $89.00

SALE: $44.50

Shop Now

Wednesday March 18

Estee Lauder DayWear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H Moisture Crème Broad Spectrum SPF 15

SPF is always a good idea. SPF helps as a defense against signs of premature aging and sunspots. In addition, this crème provides an intense surge of moisture. Buyers claim this crème does not leave their skin greasy which is sometimes a major concern when buying a moisturizer.

Start your day with this moisturizer and end your day with it as well! It can be used twice a day.

Regularly: $34.00

SALE: $17.00

Shop Now

Thursday March 19

St. Tropez Self-Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse

We are approaching the warmer months and have been in hibernation. Literally. Especially with all this social distancing. Who knows when this will end but hopefully soon. Fingers crossed.

Once summer hits, give your body a natural, healthy glow with this lightweight bronzing mousse. This one dries quickly, is streak-free, and has a mild scent.

Regularly: $42.00

SALE: $21.00

Shop Now

Friday March 20

Exuviance Peel AP25

This is a great peel to add to your weekly skincare routine. Use this peel once or twice per week to exfoliate dead, dull skin to get a more even skin tone.

This peel contains a 25% blend of Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) and Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA), including Glycolic Acid, Gluconolactone, and Mandelic Acid.

Regularly: $79.00

SALE: $39.50

Shop Now

Saturday March 21

TULA 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream

If you are a beauty enthusiast scrolling on Instagram, chances are, you have probably seen this product being promoted by your favorite influencers. If you have been wanting to try a TULA product, the time is now. Snag one of these while it is on sale!

This creamy, whipped moisturizer delivers intense hydration that rejuvenates dry and tired skin. It contains natural probiotics and superfoods and is always cruelty-free.

Regularly: $52.00

SALE: $26.00

Shop Now

Sunday March 22

Clarisonic Brush Heads (2-pack)

Clarisonics are the holy grail of skincare tools! They are used to get a better cleanse while washing your face. The only downside is replacing the brushes because they can be a bit pricey. There are different brushes that help with different skin concerns. Take a look at all the different options!

Regularly: $44-$49.00

SALE: $22-$24.50

Shop Now

Monday March 23

Boscia Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask

If you are looking for a new mask to test out this mask Monday, give the Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask from Boscia.

Black Charcoal is known to detoxify and minimize the appearance of pores. It is a peel-off mask that leaves skin fresh, clean, and radiant.

Regularly: $28-$34

SALE: $14-$17

Shop Now

Tuesday March 24

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

Stress and tiredness tend to take a toll under your eyes. The skin below the eyes is delicate and can develop wrinkles and puffiness. Give your eyes a reboot with these cooling eye gels infused with Icelandic glacial waters and other firming ingredients.

Skyn Iceland is always cruelty-free and this specific product is vegan.

Regularly: $17.50-$32

SALE: $8.75-$16

Shop Now

Wednesday March 25

PDM Personal Microderm Classic

This is a safe at-home device is almost as amazing as a microdermabrasion treatment at the spa. It creates a vacuum-like suction to remove dead, dull skin. This device reduces the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles, brightens the skin tone, and reduces the appearance of pore size.

With this device being 50% off (which never happens!) it is a good time to give it a try!

Regularly: $159.00

SALE: $79.50

Shop Now

Thursday March 26

Philosophy Purity Made Simple Moisturizer

On sale, at a drug-store price, you can get a quality moisturizer! This Is a gentle moisturizer for all skin types, including sensitive skin. It’s not too greasy, lightweight and leaves skin with just the right amount of moisture.

Regularly: $25.00

SALE: $12.50

Shop Now

Friday March 27

First Aid Beauty Ultra-Repair Face Moisturizer

First Aid Beauty has gained popularity in the past few years and it’s no secret why. They make quality products and are not too expensive.

This face moisturizer is lightweight, absorbs quickly into the skin, and leaves skin silky smooth. It is an amazing, gentle everyday moisturizer that can be used in the morning and night.

Regularly: $26.00

SALE: $13.00

Shop Now

Saturday March 28

Mario Badescu Grab & Go Travel Set

This travel-friendly set comes with the Drying Lotion (1.0 oz) and Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater (2.0 oz).

The facial spray is a great refresher to the skin while traveling. Traveling can take a major toll on our skin and this can help awaken tired skin.

The Drying Lotion is an effective spot treatment for a pimple or two. Before bed, after cleansing, dip a cotton swab into the pink solution at the bottom. Put a little bit on the spot where the pimple has formed. Do not rub it in and let it dry until the morning.

Regularly: $22.00

SALE: $11.00

Shop Now

Sunday March 29

Lancome Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Seurm

Serums are important in any skincare routine and it’s not too early to use anti-aging products even in your 20’s. It can be used as a preventative. This anti-aging serum instantly makes your skin feel hydrated, smooth, and soft.

Regularly: $52.00

SALE: $26.00

Shop Now

Monday March 30

StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate for Wrinkles & Stretch Marks

Mostly all the products above are for the face but this one is for the whole body and targets stretch marks. It can be used on the face or for stretch marks. It reduces and fades the appearance of stretch marks by targeting 10 types of collagen.

Regularly: $79.00

SALE: $39.50

Shop Now

Tuesday March 31

First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads

Another First Aid Beauty find! Bright, glowing skin is always in. Get radiant skin with these brightening pads. They can be used every day and are for all skin types. They also prep the skin for a flawless makeup application.

These actually work! Really well.

Regularly: $34.00

SALE: $17.00

Shop Now

Wednesday April 1

Mamonde Rose Water Toner

It’s no secret that K-Beauty is rocking the beauty industry. There is a whole K-Beauty selection at Ulta, and it includes Mamonde.

Rose infused products are another thing trending in the beauty industry. Rosewater makes from an effective refreshing toner. This toner is infused with 90% real rose water from 100% organic Damask Rose.

And did we mention it is vegan?!

Regularly: $23.00

SALE: $11.50

Shop Now

Thursday April 2

Perricone MD High Potency Classics Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer

A beauty community favorite ingredient, hyaluronic acid, is in this product! Hyaluronic acid has so many skin benefits and having it included in a moisturizer is a huge bonus. This is an oil-free gel-cream that contains three different kinds of hyaluronic acid, leaving your skin deeply nourished.

Regularly: $69.00

SALE: $34.50

Shop Now

Friday April 3

Smith & Cult Charcoal Brightening Primer

This might sound a bit intimidating but apply is like a regular primer. Use fingers or a sponge to blend before applying makeup. The black charcoal will turn to clear and leave an invisible moisture-matte finish. It can also be worn without makeup to smooth skin.

Regularly: $32.00

SALE: $16.00

Shop Now

Saturday April 4

It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

It Cosmetics make high-quality products and this moisturizer was created by plastic surgeons. So you know it must be good! It plumps and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It is a great option for all skin types. Yes, even sensitive skin.

It was recognized for being the #1 anti-aging facial moisturizer in the US based on 2018 NPD data.

Regularly: $49.00

SALE: $24.50

Shop Now