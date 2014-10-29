Improved6013 Health
Which is the best diet to lose some weight, 10 kg...
Hello Aurora
Thank you for writing!
A diet program is not necessary to lose 10k.
Eating fresh foods, plenty of lean protein (chicken, turkey, pork, red meat on occasion), fruit and vegetables, as well as fiber, will suffice. Limit sugar and salt in-take but don't deprive yourself of a treat now and then.
Daily exercise is also a good idea in order to burn up calories - and for good health in general.
We have an extensive Healthy Eating section - take a look around, we have great information!
https://www.empowher.com/healthy-living/diet-nutrition/healthy-eating
Best,
SusanSeptember 4, 2020 - 7:42am
