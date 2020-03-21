can i pregnant after brain toumour treatment ? radiation and chemo done

Improved5981 Health
GBM diaganosed three years ago ..surgery,Radiation ,chemo done.....now MRI taking every six moths ...report saying is Stationary course...….can I try for a baby.....pls advise
Hello, Anon,
Thank you for posting!
Most oncologists will recommend you wait at least a year after completion of therapy to start trying to get pregnant. This is not because the pregnancy can affect cancer but because recurrences of cancer are more likely to occur in the first year or so. Speak to your oncologist as the above is general information and the specifics of each persons treatment and general health will differ.
March 21, 2020 - 5:49am
Helena
