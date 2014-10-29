Can I receive free dental implants in Scottsdale Arizona as a senior citizen on a fixed income?

Improved5961 Health
My health is stable I'm in a wheelchair and a hospital bed I have roots stems but no cheese I would like to get implants please I don't want to remove my teeth my annual income is $11,500 I have no assets no family no husband just me do you know anybody that can help me?
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
You should qualify for Medicaid - do you? If so, you may be able to get the dental care you need. Call Medicaid if you are on it, if not, call the available Medicare number on your card and ask for information.
Best,January 21, 2020 - 4:15pm
Susan
