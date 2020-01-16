Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Can jet lag affect a period?

By Anonymous January 16, 2020 - 5:24pm
 
I traveled to Europe & my period has been 8 days late. I took two pregnancy tests & they were both negative so I am wondering if maybe the jet lag caused my body to get out of balance.

SusanC
Hello Anon

Thanks for writing!

If your tests are negative, you are not pregnant.

Travel in general, not just jetlag, can affect a woman's cycle. It is not uncommon. A combination of fatigue, time difference and the diet and lifestyle change that travel brings (even travel stress, although a traveller may not subconsciously feel it) can all collude to change the cycle. It may take a couple of weeks to sort out, or if returning, may take a couple weeks more. It's usually not something to be concerned about - our cycle is very sensitive to change.

Best,
Susan

January 17, 2020 - 1:01pm

SusanC
