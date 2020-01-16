Can jet lag affect a period?

Improved5958 Health
I traveled to Europe & my period has been 8 days late. I took two pregnancy tests & they were both negative so I am wondering if maybe the jet lag caused my body to get out of balance.
Hello Anon
Thanks for writing!
If your tests are negative, you are not pregnant.
Travel in general, not just jetlag, can affect a woman's cycle. It is not uncommon. A combination of fatigue, time difference and the diet and lifestyle change that travel brings (even travel stress, although a traveller may not subconsciously feel it) can all collude to change the cycle. It may take a couple of weeks to sort out, or if returning, may take a couple weeks more. It's usually not something to be concerned about - our cycle is very sensitive to change.
Best,January 17, 2020 - 1:01pm
Susan
