is colonoscopy recommended for a 75 y.o pateient who had undergone radical nephrectomy

By Anonymous December 9, 2019 - 11:22pm
 
Patient also had an intestinal blockage, would her health support the procedure? Alternative procedures? Thanks

Thank you for your comments which are also born out by the US Preventive Service Task Force (USPSTF).
For this patient a GI blockage is suspected. If a blockage is confirmed the colonoscopy may not be able to penetrate deep enough into the colon to confirm the diagnosis. In a financially lucrative, relatively safe GI procedure, and a culture of over treatment one really ponders the blurred line between medicine and creative entrepreneurship.

December 10, 2019 - 4:51pm

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing.

We cannot ascertain if the woman in question is healthy enough for a colonoscopy or if her nephrectomy would affect the procedure.

Is she looking into a colonoscopy for preventative care or as a diagnostic tool? Has her doctor suggested a colonoscopy? Many people don't get colonoscopies after the age of 75, along with mammograms, pap tests and other preventative tests.

Please get back to us with more information- we look forward to hearing from you!
Susan

December 10, 2019 - 2:38pm

For this patient a GI blockage is suspected. If a blockage does indeed exists, how would a colonoscope penetrate deep enough into the colon to confirm diagnosis?
In a financially, relatively safe GI procedure, and a culture of over treatment one ponders the blurred line between medicine and creative entrepreneurship.
Thank you

December 10, 2019 - 4:59pm

