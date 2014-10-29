is colonoscopy recommended for a 75 y.o pateient who had undergone radical nephrectomy

Improved5954 Health
Patient also had an intestinal blockage, would her health support the procedure? Alternative procedures? Thanks
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Thank you for your comments which are also born out by the US Preventive Service Task Force (USPSTF).December 10, 2019 - 4:51pm
For this patient a GI blockage is suspected. If a blockage is confirmed the colonoscopy may not be able to penetrate deep enough into the colon to confirm the diagnosis. In a financially lucrative, relatively safe GI procedure, and a culture of over treatment one really ponders the blurred line between medicine and creative entrepreneurship.
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing.
We cannot ascertain if the woman in question is healthy enough for a colonoscopy or if her nephrectomy would affect the procedure.
Is she looking into a colonoscopy for preventative care or as a diagnostic tool? Has her doctor suggested a colonoscopy? Many people don't get colonoscopies after the age of 75, along with mammograms, pap tests and other preventative tests.
Please get back to us with more information- we look forward to hearing from you!December 10, 2019 - 2:38pm
Susan
Thank you
