Delay in periods

My periods are delayed for 4 days now..last 3 cycles were regular and proper normal bleeding for 2 days and then lighter for another 2 days.. last sexually active was in jan'20
Hello Juuhi
Thank you for writing!
We cannot say why your period is delayed this month but it's not due to pregnancy if you have been getting periods since. You would also know by now if you were pregnant.
Periods can be delayed for all sorts of reasons, including stress, recent medical procedures, medications. change in eating or exercise habits or a simple change in body chemistry. It's possible to even skip a month for unknown reasons. If you don't get your period next month, have a chat with your doctor.
Best,
July 9, 2020 - 9:00am
