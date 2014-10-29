Facebook Pixel
Juuhi
Q: 

Delay in periods

By July 9, 2020 - 12:14am
 
Rate This

My periods are delayed for 4 days now..last 3 cycles were regular and proper normal bleeding for 2 days and then lighter for another 2 days.. last sexually active was in jan'20

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Juuhi

Thank you for writing! 

We cannot say why your period is delayed this month but it's not due to pregnancy if you have been getting periods since. You would also know by now if you were pregnant. 

Periods can be delayed for all sorts of reasons, including stress, recent medical procedures, medications. change in eating or exercise habits or a simple change in body chemistry. It's possible to even skip a month for unknown reasons. If you don't get your period next month, have a chat with your doctor. 

Best,

Susan

July 9, 2020 - 9:00am

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Menstrual Cycle

Get Email Updates

Related Checklists

Menstrual Cycle Guide

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Have a question? We're here to help. Ask the Community.

ASK

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!