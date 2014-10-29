Diarrhoea colour yellow

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Changed My Life

Vote Saved My Life Have diarrhoea on and off due to part of. Bowl removal. But over the last week is now becoming uncontrollable with pain in my back. Dry mouth and thirst. Doctors tablets aren’t working to control diarrhoea. Only for a short time. Seeing my on oncologist on the 10 th December.

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.