DO OBESITY SURGERY HAVE THE ABILITY TO ELIMINATE OBESITY AND ITS COMPLICATIONS ?

Hello, drcan1! Thank you for posting.
Bariatric surgery has been shown to help improve, or in some cases, resolve many obesity-related conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and more. Individuals who improve their weight often find themselves taking fewer and fewer medications to treat their obesity-related conditions.
For more detailed information about the benefits of sustained weight loss through bariatric surgery, copy/paste the link below.
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/7-bariatric-surgery-benefits-besides-helping-you-lose-weight/
Your physician can help determine if you’re a candidate and, if so, which type of bariatric surgery will work best for you.
HelenaJanuary 5, 2020 - 1:43pm
