Does Ibuprofen actually help with the recovery process or does it just mask pain?

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Changed My Life

Vote Saved My Life I hurt my knee running and have been icing it a few times a day and staying off it as much as possible. I am a little scared of taking Ibuprofen since it is harsh on the liver. Does it help in the recovery or does it just mask the pain without helping it heal?

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.