Does Ibuprofen actually help with the recovery process or does it just mask pain?

I hurt my knee running and have been icing it a few times a day and staying off it as much as possible. I am a little scared of taking Ibuprofen since it is harsh on the liver. Does it help in the recovery or does it just mask the pain without helping it heal?
While ibuprofen helps with pain (but not "fixing" the problem) it does shrink inflammation which is part of the treatment process. The less inflammation you have, the easier it is to do the exercises you need to do to recover. So in that way, it speeds up healing.
On it's own merit though, it's not a "cure" like other medications can be.
While ibuprofen can be hard on the body if too much is taken, as long as your doctor is ok with it, don't dismiss it altogether as along with other treatments, it can be of great help. Moderation is key.
April 17, 2020 - 9:20am
Susan
