Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

Does Ibuprofen actually help with the recovery process or does it just mask pain?

By Anonymous April 16, 2020 - 2:45pm
 
Rate This
Pain related image

I hurt my knee running and have been icing it a few times a day and staying off it as much as possible. I am a little scared of taking Ibuprofen since it is harsh on the liver. Does it help in the recovery or does it just mask the pain without helping it heal?

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

Thank you for your question - it's a good one!

While ibuprofen helps with pain (but not "fixing" the problem) it does shrink inflammation which is part of the treatment process. The less inflammation you have, the easier it is to do the exercises you need to do to recover. So in that way, it speeds up healing.

On it's own merit though, it's not a "cure" like other medications can be.

While ibuprofen can be hard on the body if too much is taken, as long as your doctor is ok with it, don't dismiss it altogether as along with other treatments, it can be of great help. Moderation is key.

Best,
Susan

April 17, 2020 - 9:20am

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Tags:

Pain

Get Email Updates

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!