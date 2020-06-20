Don’t feel well

Hi, I have a question to ask which is concerning me recently. I have medical history of scoliosis and neurologically I have to much going on. My nerves are damaged and generally I’m not someone that can tolerate any pain or any matters. Whenever someone talks to me or my mother, sister, etc. depends on the matter it really bothers me and it just really gets on my nerves, my mother doesn’t know that the way my health is neurologically it’s not something that my body can tolerate, its not like it’s in my control my body’s nerves are damaged and my doctor even told me this. My concern is the way my body is so intolerable with making me nervous I’m wondering are their any kinds of vitamins or supplements that can help neurologically to help relax the nerves? I’m actually trying to look for such vitamins or supplements but I don’t know which ones help such matter. Please let me know more about this soon.
Thanks,
Melissa
Hello, Melissa6666.
You might want to ask your pharmacist what he or she recommends. They can be helpful - not only with medications - but also with vitamins and supplements. There are several to choose from that claim to help with neurological issues depending on your specific needs. You can browse some on your own in the meantime. Copy/paste the link below:
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/best-nootropic-brain-supplements
best,
HelenaJune 20, 2020 - 5:48am
