RiyanaJaric
Green foods are like god of heath are you agree?

By April 8, 2020 - 9:16pm
 
Green foods like fruits and vegetables are more healthy foods.it's vert important for daily health balance. isn't it?

SusanC
Hello RiyanaJaric

Thank you for writing!

I agree with you that fresh (or flash frozen) produce is so good for our health. Not only do these vegetables and fruit give us minerals and vitamins, they also offer much needed fiber, calcium, and protein. Green veg like broccoli, watercress, spinach and asparagus offer all of the above. All fruit offer a plethora of nutrients.

Best,
Susan

April 9, 2020 - 8:23am

Christine Jeffries
