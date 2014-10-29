Green foods are like god of heath are you agree?

Improved5982 Health
Changed3719 Lives
Saved3513 Lives
0 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
Green foods like fruits and vegetables are more healthy foods.it's vert important for daily health balance. isn't it?
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello RiyanaJaric
Thank you for writing!
I agree with you that fresh (or flash frozen) produce is so good for our health. Not only do these vegetables and fruit give us minerals and vitamins, they also offer much needed fiber, calcium, and protein. Green veg like broccoli, watercress, spinach and asparagus offer all of the above. All fruit offer a plethora of nutrients.
Best,April 9, 2020 - 8:23am
Susan
This Comment