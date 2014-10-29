Improved5954 Health
i have congestive heart failure i found out a year ago im on medications since than. i want another baby whats the risk of getting pregnant with having congestive heart failure?
We cannot speak specifically to your case, but most women who have heart conditions can experience a healthy pregnancy and birth. They will have help and advice from a multidisciplinary team - cardiac, obstetrics and possibly a geneticist (if necessary/if the heart issues are genetic).
Your heart medication will be carefully evaluated to make sure it works for you but doesn't harm the growing baby.
Talk with your team to see how this will work for you.December 9, 2019 - 2:09pm
