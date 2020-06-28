Facebook Pixel
heart pain on the left side along with headache on the left side of head

By Anonymous June 27, 2020 - 11:28pm
 
hi im 20 yrs old im suffering from the heart ache and headache on the left side of the head i didnt visit any doctors till now im suffering it . what might be the reason for this pains

Hello, Anon! Thank you for writing.

Please note, urgent questions should not be addressed to our site. We answer questions within 24 hours. If you feel you have an urgent medical situation, call your doctor or 911.

Any unusual pain in your chest, no matter your age, should not be ignored. Please see your doctor who can diagnose you properly as no one can make a diagnosis over the internet.

Chest pain (on the left side) can be caused by many things, heart issues, gastrointestinal pain, musculoskeletal injuries, among other causes.

Causes of head pain (on the left side) can include migraines, tension headaches, cluster headaches, or an underlying medical condition.

best,
Helena

June 28, 2020 - 5:33am

