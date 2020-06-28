heart pain on the left side along with headache on the left side of head

Improved5998 Health
hi im 20 yrs old im suffering from the heart ache and headache on the left side of the head i didnt visit any doctors till now im suffering it . what might be the reason for this pains
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Hello, Anon! Thank you for writing.
Please note, urgent questions should not be addressed to our site. We answer questions within 24 hours. If you feel you have an urgent medical situation, call your doctor or 911.
Any unusual pain in your chest, no matter your age, should not be ignored. Please see your doctor who can diagnose you properly as no one can make a diagnosis over the internet.
Chest pain (on the left side) can be caused by many things, heart issues, gastrointestinal pain, musculoskeletal injuries, among other causes.
Causes of head pain (on the left side) can include migraines, tension headaches, cluster headaches, or an underlying medical condition.
best,June 28, 2020 - 5:33am
Helena
