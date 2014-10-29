Facebook Pixel
heart problem

By Anonymous August 25, 2020 - 4:19am
 
My valve is narrowing, so I would like to know if I have too much salt daily that affects heart, obviously

SusanC
Heart disease has many causes including diet, stress, age and hereditary conditions. 

Have your sodium levels been tested? If not, ask for this to be done but lower your intake as a precaution.  This includes not adding salt to food and staying away from high salt foods - these are often frozen, processed meals, as well as soups and packaged foods. Include plenty of water in your diet. 

Read our 10 Habits for a Healthy Heart here: https://www.empowher.com/cardiac-arrest/content/10-habits-healthy-heart

Susan

August 25, 2020 - 5:11pm

