heart problem

My valve is narrowing, so I would like to know if I have too much salt daily that affects heart, obviously
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
Heart disease has many causes including diet, stress, age and hereditary conditions.
Have your sodium levels been tested? If not, ask for this to be done but lower your intake as a precaution. This includes not adding salt to food and staying away from high salt foods - these are often frozen, processed meals, as well as soups and packaged foods. Include plenty of water in your diet.
Read our 10 Habits for a Healthy Heart here: https://www.empowher.com/cardiac-arrest/content/10-habits-healthy-heart
Best,
SusanAugust 25, 2020 - 5:11pm
