Hormonal Therapy

By March 14, 2020 - 7:34am
 
I’ve gained 20 lbs 3 months as post menopausal along with hot flashes and fatigue. I need a doctor in the Dallas area to address hormonal therapy to help with weight loss. Thank you.

Hello again, latillery!

We did reply to your initial query. The link to it is below in case you missed it.

https://www.empowher.com/community/ask/i-m-going-through-or-am-through-menopause-have-gain-20-pounds-3-months-i-need

best,
Helena

March 14, 2020 - 3:44pm

