Q: 

How can I be thin in 1 month?

By Anonymous May 19, 2020 - 10:53pm
 
Hello Anon

Thank you for writing!

There should be less emphasis on "thin" and more on "healthy and fit".

For healthy diet ideas, visit our Health Eating page here (copy and paste): https://www.empowher.com/healthy-living/diet-nutrition/healthy-eating

Daily exercise is also a good idea. This includes walking, running, swimming, biking, use of exercise machines, working out to fitness DVDs and lifting weights. Most of these can be done from home.

Best,
Susan

May 20, 2020 - 4:41am

