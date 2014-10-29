Facebook Pixel
How can I make my period regular

By September 2, 2020 - 3:58pm
 
I am onto my 5th month from having a delayed period. My period has been irregular since I was young but it was regular since October 2019 not until this time. I had sex on March and I used an emergency contraception, and got my period a week later. I also got my next period the next month, April. But May came and no period, and I still haven't got my period yet. The last sexual intercourse that I had was on March. What should I do?

SusanC
Hello Anon

Thank you for writing! 

Pregnancy is not an issue. You may have a hormonal imbalance. This can happen from stress, a change in life circumstances (including Covid-19), a thyroid imbalance, estrogen imbalance or an unknown cause. 

Make an appointment with your doctor to have a blood test done. It should be complete in a couple of days. 

When you have your results, you and your doctor can discuss your options. 

Best,

Susan

September 3, 2020 - 7:03am

