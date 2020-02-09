Facebook Pixel
drose13
i am 45 years old female , and just concern i have been on my period for a week

By February 9, 2020 - 11:20am
 
Helena
Empowered
Guide

Hello, drose13,

Thank you for your post!

Your cycle could be changing due to perimenopause which often occurs in a woman's 40s, even though menopause can still be years away. The level of estrogen — the main female hormone — in your body rises and falls unevenly during perimenopause. Your menstrual cycles may lengthen or shorten, a skipped period is also not uncommon during this time. Some women also experience menopause-like symptoms, such as hot flashes, sleep problems, and vaginal dryness.

If your bleeding is still heavy and you are concerned, check in with your doctor. If it's lasting longer than usual but seems to be tapering off, this is likely hormonal.

Helena

February 9, 2020 - 1:23pm

Menstrual Cycle

