Q: 

I didn't have sex since may last period, but now im 3 days late.

By Anonymous April 29, 2020 - 1:50am
 
I had sex last month then got may period, it's light to medium flow that lasts up to 7 days. After that I didn't have sex, but now im 3 days late. Please help me.

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing!

If you haven't had sex since your last period, then you cannot be pregnant. A pregnancy test from the pharmacy can confirm this if you would like peace of mind. Some people like to see the result of a test "in black and white" to be reassured.

Other reasons for being late include hormonal shifts, a change in body chemistry or a physical or emotional change. During these recent times of isolation and the additional stress it can cause, your cycle may have changed.

Best,
Susan

April 29, 2020 - 3:37pm

