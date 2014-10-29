I didn't have sex since may last period, but now im 3 days late.

Improved5987 Health
Changed3722 Lives
Saved3514 Lives
0 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
I had sex last month then got may period, it's light to medium flow that lasts up to 7 days. After that I didn't have sex, but now im 3 days late. Please help me.
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
If you haven't had sex since your last period, then you cannot be pregnant. A pregnancy test from the pharmacy can confirm this if you would like peace of mind. Some people like to see the result of a test "in black and white" to be reassured.
Other reasons for being late include hormonal shifts, a change in body chemistry or a physical or emotional change. During these recent times of isolation and the additional stress it can cause, your cycle may have changed.
Best,April 29, 2020 - 3:37pm
Susan
This Comment