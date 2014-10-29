I didn't have sex since may last period, but now im 3 days late.

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Changed My Life

Vote Saved My Life I had sex last month then got may period, it's light to medium flow that lasts up to 7 days. After that I didn't have sex, but now im 3 days late. Please help me.

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.