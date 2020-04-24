I had botox before knowing I was pregnant...

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Saved My Life I had botox about 2 weeks into being pregnant without knowing. It was very in early in the pregnancy stages. What are the risks? Are there any studies that show this could cause harm the baby?

