Facebook Pixel
JenM
Q: 

I had botox before knowing I was pregnant...

By April 24, 2020 - 8:51am
 
Rate This

I had botox about 2 weeks into being pregnant without knowing. It was very in early in the pregnancy stages. What are the risks? Are there any studies that show this could cause harm the baby?

Add a Comment1 Comments

Helena
Empowered
Guide

Hello, JenM!

Thank you for your question.

For the benefit of our readers, Botulinum toxin is an injectable drug that reduces fine lines and wrinkles by inhibiting the communication between your nerve cells and muscle. This paralyzes or weakens the muscle to prevent it from causing wrinkling in your skin.

Very little research has been done on Botox’s safety during pregnancy, and the same would go for Botox while breastfeeding. So in this way, it's probably not a good idea. I don't think your having the one treatment will do any harm, but you can mention it to your physician at your next check-up.

best,

Helena

April 24, 2020 - 10:47am

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Tags:

Pregnancy

Get Email Updates

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!