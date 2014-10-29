I have a rash on my both cheeks of my ass. Hurts. Also I am all black on my butt. I am 76 yr. old female. I also have a prolapse in the vigina. Would this have anything to do with the black cheeks of my ass? Please help.

Improved6002 Health
Changed3730 Lives
Saved3516 Lives
0 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
Rashes and black markings should not be a result of a vaginal prolapse. Rashes and dark marks could be due to an allergy, a skin infection or something to do with the melatonin levels in the skin. You will need to see a dermatologist about this .
Are you looking into surgical options for your prolapse?
We look forward to hearing back from you!
Best,
SusanJuly 16, 2020 - 5:47pm
This Comment