I have a rash on my both cheeks of my ass. Hurts. Also I am all black on my butt. I am 76 yr. old female. I also have a prolapse in the vigina. Would this have anything to do with the black cheeks of my ass? Please help.

By Anonymous July 16, 2020 - 8:01am
 
SusanC
Hello Anon

Thank you for writing!

Rashes and black markings should not be a result of a vaginal prolapse. Rashes and dark marks could be due to an allergy, a skin infection or something to do with the melatonin levels in the skin. You will need to see a dermatologist about this . 

Are you looking into surgical options for your prolapse? 

We look forward to hearing back from you! 

Best, 

Susan

July 16, 2020 - 5:47pm

