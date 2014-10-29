I’m worried

Hi, I have a question to ask about something which is making me really worried. I had mammogram done and my doctor told me it’s showing something and I was told to have biopsy done. I explained the problem I have because of the biopsy to my doctor and I also explained that I have naturopathic doctor who is helping me in this situation and I’m starting to see good results towards it, my naturopathic doctor knows how to help with extreme issues and he knows I have such breast concerns. He has helped lots of patients and seen good results. This is what I’m following and my doctor who knows my issues is a surgeon he obviously doesn’t know anything about natural cures. My GYN knows all this and believes in these things to which is good and helpful. My surgeon is making me to have biopsy done which I can’t go with it. What I’m trying to know and what to do is to make my surgeon understand that I’m following my naturopathic doctor I’m gonna keep biopsy as last option. I know what I’m here and I’m very happy with it my instincts especially medically are always right. I want to get your idea and opinion to know what I can say to my surgeon? I’m Concerned he makes me go with biopsy which I can’t go with it. It’s a long story of the reason to. I’m seeing my GYN next week I will say this to her to but I feel stuck like this I really like your opinion. Please let me know soon.

Thanks