I’m worried

Hi, I have a question to ask about something which is making me really worried. I had mammogram done and my doctor told me it’s showing something and I was told to have biopsy done. I explained the problem I have because of the biopsy to my doctor and I also explained that I have naturopathic doctor who is helping me in this situation and I’m starting to see good results towards it, my naturopathic doctor knows how to help with extreme issues and he knows I have such breast concerns. He has helped lots of patients and seen good results. This is what I’m following and my doctor who knows my issues is a surgeon he obviously doesn’t know anything about natural cures. My GYN knows all this and believes in these things to which is good and helpful. My surgeon is making me to have biopsy done which I can’t go with it. What I’m trying to know and what to do is to make my surgeon understand that I’m following my naturopathic doctor I’m gonna keep biopsy as last option. I know what I’m here and I’m very happy with it my instincts especially medically are always right. I want to get your idea and opinion to know what I can say to my surgeon? I’m Concerned he makes me go with biopsy which I can’t go with it. It’s a long story of the reason to. I’m seeing my GYN next week I will say this to her to but I feel stuck like this I really like your opinion. Please let me know soon.
Thanks
Hello Melissa
We can't give you the words to use to your doctor about refusing a biopsy (a biopsy is not a treatment, just a diagnostic tool) but maybe just tell him what you told us. Ultimately it is your body and your decision - nobody can force you to get a biopsy.
November 19, 2019 - 5:29pm
Susan
Thanks for your reply. What you're telling me is my thought as being my choice. My doctor keep saying this to me with care to make sure it's nothing serious which I fully understand but I know they don't know about natural things and this is the direction I'm going with my naturopathic doctor. I know after awhile whatever I have going on in my breast will go away with the help of my naturopathic doctor. This is what I'm doing and I will find the way to make him understand this. Thanks for your help.
November 20, 2019 - 11:07am
Melissa
