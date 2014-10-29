I start feeling really anxious and panicky for no reason almost all the time

For the longest time I have felt up and down constantly almost like in periods, like I am happy and all and quite impulsive for like a month or two, maybe three and then I suddenly have a huge dip where everything is shit and I just feel like dying.. And this don't feel like just regular depression, or is that just how it is for normal people? But one thing that is consistent is my constant sudden feelings of dread and worry and sometimes fear, it can even happen around times and things that I've dine before and been fine with. It's all really draining and I'm sick of not knowing what it might be.. Psychologists haven't really been around long enough for me to trust them enough to tell them everything. You know, you can't just trust everybody, especially them, because they like everybody else, just leave. So you gotta test them and see, will they see through the act or will they buy it? I got a bit off track but I'm just wondering why I'm most of the time, or well all the time anxious but it's not always super noticeable..