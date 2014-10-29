Im suffering from a left side pain

Improved6010 Health
Changed3735 Lives
Saved3519 Lives
0 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
What coul be the cause for my pain on my left side of my stomarch
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
Many things can be causing this kind of pain on your left side. Appendicitis usually causes right lower pain, but sometimes left lower abdominal pain can also happen. Some other things that can also cause pain can be muscle strains, endometriosis, ovarian cysts, intestinal obstruction and many other. See a doctor - you might need imaging test to know the cause of your symptoms.
Best,August 20, 2020 - 12:58pm
Susan
This Comment