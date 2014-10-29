Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

Im suffering from a left side pain

By Anonymous August 20, 2020 - 9:50am
 
Rate This

What coul be the cause for my pain on my left side of my stomarch

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing! 

Many things can be causing this kind of pain on your left side. Appendicitis usually causes right lower pain, but sometimes left lower abdominal pain can also happen. Some other things that can also cause pain can be muscle strains, endometriosis, ovarian cysts, intestinal obstruction and many other. See a doctor - you might need imaging test to know the cause of your symptoms.

Best,
Susan

August 20, 2020 - 12:58pm

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Tags:

Pain

Get Email Updates

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!