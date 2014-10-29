incconstinance

Improved6016 Health
How to treat it?
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing! Are you asking about incontinence?
Urinary incontinence is a media condition where a person loses bladder control so urine gets passed accidentally. It’s a difficult condition to live with due to embarrassment and social stigma. Incontinence is common in the elderly as bladder muscles lose function with age. It’s important to note that urinary incontinence is not the end of your life. This condition can be fully managed by paying attention and committing to proper care. Here are several ways that you can manage urinary incontinence in yourself or someone else:
Avoid Diuretics like Caffeine
Substances like caffeine causes people to pass more urine. It can make incontinence worse in most people. Therefore, people suffering from urinary incontinence are advised to avoid caffeine. You will definitely have to get over your morning caffeine fix. Try to drink decaf coffee or tea instead. You should try to find an alternative to stay alert if you have been depending on caffeine all this time. If you do drink caffeine, make sure you are in the vicinity of the bathroom to go as soon as the urge comes.
Buy Quality Adult Diapers
Adult diapers are definitely your friend if you have incontinence. Those suffering from stress incontinence, where urine may pass with an activity like coughing, can definitely benefit from adult diapers. High quality adult diapers, like Prevail Products can be worn discretely under clothing. Good products will feel comfortable and most likely will not cause chafing. There are also speciality undergarments and items like panty liners specifically designed for people with incontinence. Try one of these products to make your daily life more bearable and to avoid a possible embarrassment.
Train Your Bladder
The aim of bladder training is to “teach” you bladder to hold in more urine and allow you to exert more control over your bladder. Successful bladder training reduced the urgency to go to the bathroom and in some cases prevents accidental leakage as well. Bladder training may not be easy at first. It requires you to keep a written record of how often you need to pee. However, despite the hassle, bladder training is extremely effective. You can plan a program with the help of your doctor or another healthcare professional. You may also be required to take certain prescription medication with a bladder training program to relax bladder muscles.
Spend More Time in the Bathroom
When you sit down to urinate, do not get back up right away after passing urine. Stay seated to make sure no more liquid comes out. You may need to spend about 10 minutes on the toilet to ensure that your bladder is completely empty. Otherwise, you may feel the need to urinate again soon after you have gone to the bathroom. It’s important that you fully empty your bladder with each sitting.
Never, ever hold your urine in. It may cause damage to the bladder and will make incontinence worse. Chronic retention is also a subset of incontinence that causes long term harm without timely intervention.
Discuss proper ways to manage your insentience with your doctor. There are also surgical options.
Best,
Susan
