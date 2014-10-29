in january i had a csection surgery to remove two big ovarian cysts and had one ovary removed ?

I was told the surgery went well and that despite my lost ovary my remaining one was healthy and i should have no problems getting pregnant and so on.
the month after my surgery i had a light period..however now a second month later..my period was 5 days late and has been lingering well past my normal 6 day period. Im spotting on day 9 wellll past 6 days..should i be worried???
Hello Hilary Jo Barnes
Thank you for writing!
Are you worried about pregnancy or your reproductive health in general, after your surgery?
If you are getting a period, then pregnancy should not be a worry. I understand you had a light period the month after your surgery, but any kind of surgery can cause the menstrual cycle to change for up to 3 months. This may be the case with you. It's too early to tell if it's for another reason. You might want to give your cycle another 3 months to settle down and if you are still concerned, talk to your doctor.March 23, 2020 - 6:54am
Best,
Susan
