Lichen sclerosis treatments and cure

Are you aware of any treatments other than clobetal and occasional estradol? Desperate for new treatments!
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing.
Have you checked out the National Vulvodynia Association? They offer great support for women dealing with lichen sclerosis.
They have all the information on the newest treatments as well as ongoing trials. They also offer stories from many women going through the same thing. I think it will help.
https://www.nva.org/
Please let us know if it helps-
Best,
SusanOctober 19, 2020 - 1:51pm
