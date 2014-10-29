Facebook Pixel
Lichen sclerosis treatments and cure

By Anonymous October 18, 2020 - 6:36pm
 
Are you aware of any treatments other than clobetal and occasional estradol? Desperate for new treatments!

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing. 

Have you checked out the National Vulvodynia Association?  They offer great support for women dealing with lichen sclerosis. 

They have all the information on the newest treatments as well as ongoing trials. They also offer stories from many women going through the same thing. I think it will help.

https://www.nva.org/

Please let us know if it helps-

Best,

Susan

October 19, 2020 - 1:51pm

Vulvodynia

