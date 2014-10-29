Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

life after depo injection.

By Anonymous June 2, 2020 - 4:11am
 
Rate This

Hello,my name is Janine,iam 41yrs..two weeks ago I had my first period after withdrawal from depo for six mths,it was bright red,two weeks later I get dark brown mixed with mucus,I vomited and felt ill...what will happen,will they be every two weeks..i cannot stand vomiting,especially as I am a full time carer to my autistic son,an8yr old and a husband who is mentally unwell,I have to be ok,the cramps were painful and also I did sleep for two nights which I very unusual.if u can shed some light on this I would appreciate your time. Regards Janine

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hi Janine

Thank you for writing!

Coming off the Depo shot can be very difficult for some women.

Many women have irregular periods for up to a year as well as nausea, which could explain your vomiting. Weight gain, mood changes and very heavy bleeding have also been reported.

I'm not clear if you have been off Depo for six months or were on it for six months?

Best,
Susan

June 2, 2020 - 10:58am

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Menstrual Cycle

Get Email Updates

Related Checklists

Menstrual Cycle Guide

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Have a question? We're here to help. Ask the Community.

ASK

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!