life after depo injection.

Vote Saved My Life Hello,my name is Janine,iam 41yrs..two weeks ago I had my first period after withdrawal from depo for six mths,it was bright red,two weeks later I get dark brown mixed with mucus,I vomited and felt ill...what will happen,will they be every two weeks..i cannot stand vomiting,especially as I am a full time carer to my autistic son,an8yr old and a husband who is mentally unwell,I have to be ok,the cramps were painful and also I did sleep for two nights which I very unusual.if u can shed some light on this I would appreciate your time. Regards Janine

