May be pregnant?

I am almost two weeks late on my period (Feb 29 will be two weeks). I have all the symptoms, but haven't taken a test yet, mostly out of fear. I had a miscarriage 3 years ago. I have cramping in my left ovary area. What's the best thing I should do after I take a test this weekend? I'm worried about the cramping.
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
I understand your fears but there is no need to think about what you can do after your test until you take the test itself. If you are two weeks late, there is no need to wait for the weekend to take a test (it's a simple 2 min procedure) but either way, take a test first. Then you will know where you stand. If negative, you may be late for many reasons including hormonal changes or stress. If positive, you will need to wait it out for another month or so until you start prenatal care under health care professional. Just live healthily and take prenatal vitamins. Some women cramp in early pregnancy. But there isn't anything you can do about it since you would be in the early first trimester. If you are pregnant, call your doctor for advice.
There is no need to do anything else until you take a test.
Best,February 27, 2020 - 8:01am
Susan
