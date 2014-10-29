Menopause & Hashimotos

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Changed My Life

Vote Saved My Life Been menopausal for 5 years, experienced little hot flashes, always excercise and maintained a very healthy weight. Started gaining weight two years ago and have since gained 20 lousy pounds. Have Hashimotos no medication. Still excercise and try to maintain a healthy diet was thinking of starting hormone therapy to assist in my weight management, also my bp suddenly spikes but have never had a history of high blood pressure. Always within 107/70 range, recently it went up as high as 147/99

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.