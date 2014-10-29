Menopause & Hashimotos

Been menopausal for 5 years, experienced little hot flashes, always excercise and maintained a very healthy weight. Started gaining weight two years ago and have since gained 20 lousy pounds. Have Hashimotos no medication. Still excercise and try to maintain a healthy diet was thinking of starting hormone therapy to assist in my weight management, also my bp suddenly spikes but have never had a history of high blood pressure. Always within 107/70 range, recently it went up as high as 147/99
Hello Sunhonu
Thank you for writing!
Have your discussed your blood pressure with your doctor? 147/99 is quite high. Heart disease is the #1 killer of women so this is something that should be taken seriously.
With regard to weight gain and menopause - weight gain is an unfortunately symptom. I have to work hard myself to keep my weight at a healthy level. HRT may help with weight gain but it shouldn't be the sole reason to take it as it increases the risk of breast cancer, heart disease, stroke and other conditions, albeit by quite a small percentage.
Weight gain is a symptom of Hashimoto's but you said you are not getting treatment for it? Treatment may help with weight gain. May we ask why you are not getting treatment for your Hashimoto's? We look forward to hearing back from you!
June 10, 2020 - 8:17am
Susan
