monaieike
Pain in both ovaries

By December 25, 2019 - 1:49am
 
Earlier today I experienced a dull stabbing pain in both of my ovaries. I felt nasueus then a few hours later my period started along with cramping. I had my tubes tied a year ago so I don't suspect I'm pregnant. Is this normal?

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello monaieike

Thank you for writing!

We can't say what is normal. Some women get pain before their period starts so if this has never happened to you, it may not be "normal". A woman has only two ovaries and only one is used (for ovulation) each month.

Are you feeling better now? If so, the pain was likely PMS and has passed, now that you have your period.

If this pain happens again and you have concerns, call your doctor.

Best,
Susan

December 25, 2019 - 7:30am

Rosa Cabrera RN
Empowered

