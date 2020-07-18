Pessary Questions

69 yo with nscl cancer in remission with a targeted therapy drug. Also, have multiple autoimmune disorders including Hashimotos. Not a candidate for surgery. Two vaginal deliveries--both babies weighing 8 lb. 7 oz. First delivery was born "sunny side up" and there was a tear into the rectum which was stitched up very roughly and healed very uneven. Gyno said she could not fit a pessary because she couldn't get it to stay under my pelvic bone. Urologist fit me with a size 3 Gelhorn. I'm married and have to remove it which is a bit difficult. Even when the doctor inserted it, it frequently worked its way down so low that I'm concerned that it may fall out (it has not), but I usually have to push it back up as far as I can after urinating. It was inserted 9 days ago and I've removed and reinserted it twice. Should it stay in place better than this? Please offer any suggestions/comments. Feeling frustrated.