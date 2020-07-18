Pessary Questions

69 yo with nscl cancer in remission with a targeted therapy drug. Also, have multiple autoimmune disorders including Hashimotos. Not a candidate for surgery. Two vaginal deliveries--both babies weighing 8 lb. 7 oz. First delivery was born "sunny side up" and there was a tear into the rectum which was stitched up very roughly and healed very uneven. Gyno said she could not fit a pessary because she couldn't get it to stay under my pelvic bone. Urologist fit me with a size 3 Gelhorn. I'm married and have to remove it which is a bit difficult. Even when the doctor inserted it, it frequently worked its way down so low that I'm concerned that it may fall out (it has not), but I usually have to push it back up as far as I can after urinating. It was inserted 9 days ago and I've removed and reinserted it twice. Should it stay in place better than this? Please offer any suggestions/comments. Feeling frustrated.
Hello, MiMiKinch! Thank you for your question.
For the benefit of our readers, a Gellhorn pessary is designed to support areas of pelvic organ prolapse and can be used in cases of prolapse of the uterus, bladder, rectum, and small bowel, as well as vaginal vault prolapse.
Pessaries can fall out. For example, if you bear down too hard during bowel movements. But you are correct in that a pessary should fit well. Let your doctor know you have concerns about the fit. Sometimes, adjustments need to be made after the initial fitting. A different style or size may be needed to find one that’s right for you.
best,
HelenaJuly 18, 2020 - 1:31pm
