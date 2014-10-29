Facebook Pixel
Emily B.
Pregnant? What is then likelihood?

May 3, 2020 - 11:07pm
 
Hello,

I understand you have all probably read a question similar to this one, and I'm sorry for having to make you read one more.

I have been on the birth control pill for about 8 years now, I've been meaning to do a follow up with my doctor but haven't yet. I have been taking Aviane 28 for about the last year and a half. I know a lot of people don't believe me when I say this, but I take the pill exactly on time, every day. I never miss one.
Now, whenever my boyfriend and I have sex, I never let him finish inside. It was a thing we did when we first started dating and it's something we have just continued to do. We don't use a condom either. He just pulls out. We have been together for 3 years but still aren't ready yet to have a family.

Recently, I decided that since I've been on the pill for so long I figured why not give it a go and we decided that he should finish inside. We thought of all the couples we know who do it and they've been okay doing it. So we did it. And I didn't miss a pill before or after. That was one week ago on Saturday April 25th and my period is to start next Saturday, May 9. Today is Sunday May 3rd, and I have noticed some very light bleeding, almost like it's coming out with my natural discharge, that's dark red, like old blood. I've only ever noticed this when my period is about to start, and my period is honestly always on time, its always on a Saturday afternoon. But it would be a week too early for my period. I've noticed my breasts feel tender as well, like they would before my period and I feel fatigued also.
Could I possibly be pregnant after one week (I'm not sure how long it would usually take) even though I've been on the pill for 8 years and have only had someone cum inside me once that whole time? Or could it just be that my period is starting early? Or could it be something else, stress bleeding etc.?

And yes, I undertand that you don't or shouldn't ovulate on the pill and everything else there is to know. I'm just curious and I don't want to worry myself over it. A second opinion would be nice.

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello EmilyB

Thank you for writing!

I used to take the pill at the same time every day too - 5pm. No way was I going to get pregnant! Never missed it, not even once, so I believe you!

Realistically, there is really no chance of pregnancy. Stress/worry can change the cycle within a month - perhaps your underlying fear of pregnancy is causing you stress, even if you don't feel it outwardly.

A pregnancy test can confirm this for you. The fact that you are bleeding early is more of an indicator that your cycle is beginning again, rather than you are pregnant.

Best,
Susan

May 4, 2020 - 10:12am

Menstrual Cycle

Rosa Cabrera RN
