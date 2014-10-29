Pregnant? What is then likelihood?

Hello,
I understand you have all probably read a question similar to this one, and I'm sorry for having to make you read one more.
I have been on the birth control pill for about 8 years now, I've been meaning to do a follow up with my doctor but haven't yet. I have been taking Aviane 28 for about the last year and a half. I know a lot of people don't believe me when I say this, but I take the pill exactly on time, every day. I never miss one.
Now, whenever my boyfriend and I have sex, I never let him finish inside. It was a thing we did when we first started dating and it's something we have just continued to do. We don't use a condom either. He just pulls out. We have been together for 3 years but still aren't ready yet to have a family.
Could I possibly be pregnant after one week (I'm not sure how long it would usually take) even though I've been on the pill for 8 years and have only had someone cum inside me once that whole time? Or could it just be that my period is starting early? Or could it be something else, stress bleeding etc.?
And yes, I undertand that you don't or shouldn't ovulate on the pill and everything else there is to know. I'm just curious and I don't want to worry myself over it. A second opinion would be nice.
Hello EmilyB
Thank you for writing!
I used to take the pill at the same time every day too - 5pm. No way was I going to get pregnant! Never missed it, not even once, so I believe you!
Realistically, there is really no chance of pregnancy. Stress/worry can change the cycle within a month - perhaps your underlying fear of pregnancy is causing you stress, even if you don't feel it outwardly.
A pregnancy test can confirm this for you. The fact that you are bleeding early is more of an indicator that your cycle is beginning again, rather than you are pregnant.
Best,May 4, 2020 - 10:12am
Susan
