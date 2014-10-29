Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

Recently d's with collogenous colitis after decades of being treated for IBS-C

By Anonymous June 24, 2020 - 2:39pm
 
Rate This

Approx.2 yes ago sudden I set of diarrhea that lasted 9 wks. It was debilitating and stopped abrubtly. I presented with diarrhea again in Oct 2019 than continued. Had endoscopy/colonoscopy June 3 when new dx was made! Covid19 delayed scopes since centers were closed. Cannot find diets or food plans. Everything online points to Crohns/Ulcerative colitis plans. Is it likely IBS was misdiagnosis? Previous PCP had blood tested that was positive for likelihood of Crohns or colitis. On Budesonide but not in remission yet. Any suggestions?

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing!

We cannot help you regarding diagnosis. But initial diagnoses can certainly change. Or you may have more than one diagnosis.

One thing we can help you with is dealing with your digestive distress now, until you can get further help. A website that can help you is from Kate Scarlata who specializes in digestive diseases. You can find her here (copy and paste link)

https://www.katescarlata.com/

How long have you been on the medication? Have any symptoms lessened? We look forward to hearing back from you-

Best,
Susan

June 24, 2020 - 3:18pm

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Get Email Updates

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Guide

Christine Jeffries
Empowered

Have a question? We're here to help. Ask the Community.

ASK

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!