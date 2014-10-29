Recently d's with collogenous colitis after decades of being treated for IBS-C

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Changed My Life

Vote Saved My Life Approx.2 yes ago sudden I set of diarrhea that lasted 9 wks. It was debilitating and stopped abrubtly. I presented with diarrhea again in Oct 2019 than continued. Had endoscopy/colonoscopy June 3 when new dx was made! Covid19 delayed scopes since centers were closed. Cannot find diets or food plans. Everything online points to Crohns/Ulcerative colitis plans. Is it likely IBS was misdiagnosis? Previous PCP had blood tested that was positive for likelihood of Crohns or colitis. On Budesonide but not in remission yet. Any suggestions?

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.