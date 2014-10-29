Should i seek a neurologist for migraine? I am working abroad that’s why i need advice what type of doctor should i visit.

Hi! Good afternoon! I would like to ask for some advice about migraine. As i remember my migraine starts at the age of 17 and now i am 24 years old. I have knowledge what triggers my migraine and i only take pain reliever if my migraine doesn’t go away after trying to sleep it out and then waking up still having it, my question is should i still need to see a neurologist? even if the pain reliever i take works most of the time. Today is my third consecutive day attack of migraine. I am looking forward for your advice. Thank you.
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
I'm sorry you're dealing with migraines; from personal experience I know how awful they can be.
A doctor can help you to get better treatment options. And yes, a neurologist would be your best bet. Neurologists deal with all aspects of the brain so make sure you see one who specializes in migraines.
Please let us know how you fare.
Best,
SusanOctober 27, 2020 - 10:07am
