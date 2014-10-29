Should i seek a neurologist for migraine? I am working abroad that’s why i need advice what type of doctor should i visit.

Hi! Good afternoon! I would like to ask for some advice about migraine. As i remember my migraine starts at the age of 17 and now i am 24 years old. I have knowledge what triggers my migraine and i only take pain reliever if my migraine doesn’t go away after trying to sleep it out and then waking up still having it, my question is should i still need to see a neurologist? even if the pain reliever i take works most of the time. Today is my third consecutive day attack of migraine. I am looking forward for your advice. Thank you.