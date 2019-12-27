Facebook Pixel
Sore ribs from cough. could it be something more?

By Anonymous December 27, 2019 - 3:24pm
 
I had a cough for about a month and went to the doctor. Along with a lingering cough, I had a rib fracture on the right now. That has gone away, I still have a lingering cough and now my left side under my breast hurts really bad. I am wondering if it could be my spleen or another cracked rib? It's kind of scary. I am going to make a doctor appointment but in the meantime I am wondering what it could be or if I should give it a few days.

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

I'm sorry you are in this kind of pain. It could certainly be a cracked rib. Even a bruised rib can be terribly painful.
We can't say what exactly is going on but the pain seems bad, schedule an appointment urgently. Please stay in touch-
Best,
Susan

December 27, 2019 - 3:30pm

