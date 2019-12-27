Sore ribs from cough. could it be something more?

I had a cough for about a month and went to the doctor. Along with a lingering cough, I had a rib fracture on the right now. That has gone away, I still have a lingering cough and now my left side under my breast hurts really bad. I am wondering if it could be my spleen or another cracked rib? It's kind of scary. I am going to make a doctor appointment but in the meantime I am wondering what it could be or if I should give it a few days.
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Hello Anon
I'm sorry you are in this kind of pain. It could certainly be a cracked rib. Even a bruised rib can be terribly painful.December 27, 2019 - 3:30pm
We can't say what exactly is going on but the pain seems bad, schedule an appointment urgently. Please stay in touch-
Best,
Susan
