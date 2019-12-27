Sore ribs from cough. could it be something more?

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Changed My Life

Vote Saved My Life I had a cough for about a month and went to the doctor. Along with a lingering cough, I had a rib fracture on the right now. That has gone away, I still have a lingering cough and now my left side under my breast hurts really bad. I am wondering if it could be my spleen or another cracked rib? It's kind of scary. I am going to make a doctor appointment but in the meantime I am wondering what it could be or if I should give it a few days.

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.