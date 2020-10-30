Success rates treating uterine prolapse

Improved6020 Health
Is surgery likely to be successful
Hello, Anon! Thank you for posting!
A prolapsed uterus happens when the uterus (womb) falls or drops into the vagina. Uterine prolapse is very common. As many as half of women between the ages of 50 and 80 experience pelvic organ prolapse.
The aim of Uterine prolapse surgery is to relieve the symptoms of vaginal bulging and to improve bowel function, without interfering with sexual function. Success rates for posterior repair are 80-90%, however there is a chance that the prolapse may recur or another part of the vaginal wall may prolapse.
HelenaOctober 30, 2020 - 1:35pm
